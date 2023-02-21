LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI; RELIW) ) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced the conversion of $645,000 of a $1.845 million Company loan (the “Note”), beneficially held by the Company’s CEO, Mr. Ezra Beyman, at $0.64 per share, significantly above the closing market price of $0.55 on February 13, 2023, which is equal to 1,009,390 common shares.

The Note was originally issued on September 13, 2022, in the amount of $1.5 million and was increased by an additional $345,000 on February 7, 2023. The Note matures on Jan 15, 2026, and bears interest at a rate of 0% per annum for the first six months, and 5% per annum thereafter. As a result of the partial Note conversion, the current balance of the Note is $1.2 million.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “This loan was provided at extremely favorable terms to the Company in order to accelerate the growth of RELI Exchange, while protecting the interests of shareholders. By making the decision to convert a portion of the Note significantly above the current market price, I hope to further illustrate my complete alignment with shareholders and utmost confidence in the bright future ahead for our business."

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI, RELIW) an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements such as the Company having built a best-in-class InsurTech platform, making RELI Exchange an even more compelling value proposition and further accelerating growth of the platform, rolling out several other services in the near future to RELI Exchange agency partners, building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., the Company moving in the right direction and the Company’s highly scalable business model driving significant shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere and risk as and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to generate the revenue anticipated and the ability to build the RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., and the other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

