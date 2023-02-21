BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) ( CLPMF), a first-to-market cash deposit solution that brings fast, convenient, cost-effective cash management for businesses, is now serving Pepper Palace , a niche and rapidly growing specialty food and hot sauce retailer with over 160 locations across the U.S. and Canada.



Pepper Palace joins hundreds of other retailers who are using the Clip solution. Presently, Clip is accessible in nearly 400 locations, as the company reported last month .

Since October 2022, Pepper Palace has been using Clip in numerous locations, and has reported that the innovative fintech has resolved their cash management challenges. “Implementing Clip was a no-brainer,” said Chris Horton, Facility Manager at Pepper Palace. “With nearly 70 stores using Clip and more to be added this year, Pepper Palace will be saving an average of 10 hours and hundreds of dollars per month in cash management costs per location. Not having to close store locations to make deposits has saved us a tremendous amount of time, money, and frustration. Because we use Clip, I no longer need to worry about staff leaving stores to travel to a bank branch which negatively impacts the retail experience for our customers. Staff can remain in the store to help our valued shoppers pick their pepper, so to speak!”

The Clip network is bank-agnostic, meaning any business can make deposits to any existing bank account in convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop. Deposits can be made at any time during store hours by designated business employees. Clip customers are also provided with powerful technology through the ClipApp to manage their cash, assign employees to perform deposit transactions, track transaction history, and collect cash and payment analytics. Retailers receive next business day credit for their deposits which improves cash flow.

Clip Founder and CEO Joseph Arrage said, “We consistently hear similar complaints from retailers who are frustrated with today’s challenges like overextended staff, how to identify missing cash, and more effectively reconcile and track deposits. It is an honor to be able to respond to retailers like Pepper Palace who choose to prioritize their staff, customers, while they expand and grow.”

