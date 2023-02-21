Tetra+Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the U.S.+Army+Corps+of+Engineers%2C+Far+East+District, selected Tetra Tech for a $200 million, multiple-award contract to provide architect-engineer (A-E) services throughout the Republic of Korea.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide A-E technical services in support of the U.S. Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies. Tetra Tech will conduct site investigations, prepare engineering design documents, and perform program management services to support the U.S. government’s ongoing mission in the Pacific region. Tetra Tech will incorporate Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and other sustainability elements into the design of new and renovated buildings and infrastructure, including water, sanitation, and electrical utilities.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for almost 50 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to support to the Far East District in its mission to deliver state-of-the-art engineering solutions on the Korean peninsula.”

