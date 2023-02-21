DuPont Selects Aspen Technology to Modernize its Industrial Data Foundation and Minimize Implementation Costs

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it was selected by DuPont (NYSE:DD) to optimize the company’s industrial data strategy and create greater access, visibility and insights across its business. DuPont successfully migrated more than 20 years of historical data to AspenTech’s data historian in less than two days while reducing implementation costs by 45 percent.

“A complicated process that should have taken us months, took just days with AspenTech,” said Rahul Bhavsar, Global Service Delivery Manager, DuPont. “Migrating our data could have been cumbersome, expensive and labor-intensive. However, in record time, AspenTech helped us seamlessly migrate our historical data to its scalable data historian, which has now become fundamental to improving our overall data infrastructure.”

AspenTech and DuPont collaborated with global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization Tata Consultancy Services, to successfully migrate DuPont’s historical data to AspenTech’s data platform. As a result, DuPont minimized business disruptions and costs during the migration by maintaining the integrity, availability and functionality of 23 years’ worth of history archive files, repositories and file sets.

The AspenTech solution aggregates and stores large volumes of data from multiple sources for real-time monitoring and advanced analytics. Using the technology, DuPont now has a modern infrastructure with a solid foundation for a successful IT/OT convergence strategy.

“AspenTech makes industrial data accessible and actionable,” said Nicole Rennalls, VP, General Manager, AspenTech’s DataWorks industrial data business. “As businesses accumulate data at a rapid rate, a solid foundation that can unify and provide context to IT and OT data is critical. We’re thrilled to partner with DuPont to help them stay ahead of these kinds of trends and bring their industrial data strategy into the future as quickly as possible.”

To learn more about AspenTech solutions, please visit+our+website.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005541r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005541/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.