Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it was selected by DuPont (NYSE:DD) to optimize the company’s industrial data strategy and create greater access, visibility and insights across its business. DuPont successfully migrated more than 20 years of historical data to AspenTech’s data historian in less than two days while reducing implementation costs by 45 percent.

“A complicated process that should have taken us months, took just days with AspenTech,” said Rahul Bhavsar, Global Service Delivery Manager, DuPont. “Migrating our data could have been cumbersome, expensive and labor-intensive. However, in record time, AspenTech helped us seamlessly migrate our historical data to its scalable data historian, which has now become fundamental to improving our overall data infrastructure.”

AspenTech and DuPont collaborated with global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization Tata Consultancy Services, to successfully migrate DuPont’s historical data to AspenTech’s data platform. As a result, DuPont minimized business disruptions and costs during the migration by maintaining the integrity, availability and functionality of 23 years’ worth of history archive files, repositories and file sets.

The AspenTech solution aggregates and stores large volumes of data from multiple sources for real-time monitoring and advanced analytics. Using the technology, DuPont now has a modern infrastructure with a solid foundation for a successful IT/OT convergence strategy.

“AspenTech makes industrial data accessible and actionable,” said Nicole Rennalls, VP, General Manager, AspenTech’s DataWorks industrial data business. “As businesses accumulate data at a rapid rate, a solid foundation that can unify and provide context to IT and OT data is critical. We’re thrilled to partner with DuPont to help them stay ahead of these kinds of trends and bring their industrial data strategy into the future as quickly as possible.”

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

