DoubleVerify Unlocks CTV Viewability for Advertisers with First-to-Market Solution

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the global launch of the industry’s first-ever scalable solution to verify viewability on Connected TV (CTV). This expansion of viewability enables advertisers to measure delivery of the DV Authentic Ad – a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that ensures consistent media quality across environments – on CTV. To be counted as Authentic, an ad must be fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand safe and suitable environment, within the intended geography.

Viewability is a critical KPI for advertisers across all digital media because if an ad isn't seen, it cannot raise awareness of a new product or service, or change someone's perception of a brand. While some may assume that all CTV ads are viewable by default, in 2022, DV+found 1 in 4 top CTV environments and apps continued to play ads even after the television was turned off – known as the “TV off” issue. According to another industry study, this challenge was estimated to cost advertisers more than $1 billion in ad waste in CTV last year.

“As CTV impressions continue to be sold at a premium, brands need insight into which platforms and environments offer the best viewability rates," said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleVerify. "To that end, we're excited to launch this first-of-its-kind solution and continue to lead in measurement and innovation for CTV buyers. This release enables advertisers to address growing challenges in CTV, such as the “TV off” issue, and offers insight into whether ads had the opportunity to make an impact across digital environments, in a consistent manner.”

Until now, viewability measurement has not been possible in CTV. This is because the historical standard for digital viewability measurement, VPAID, is not supported in this premium environment. Additionally, the lack of technical standards across the CTV ecosystem previously delayed progress. While industry bodies such as the IAB are currently working on releasing those technical standards, DV has created the very first alternative solution that allows advertisers to measure the metric in CTV.

"This capability also provides measurement parity across multi-screen campaigns, allowing advertisers to make better-informed campaign optimizations and increase budget efficiencies," added Zagorski.

DoubleVerify is ad server-agnostic and does not participate in the ad monetization process, providing truly independent third-party measurement solutions to brands and agencies across all environments, including CTV. DV believes that maintaining its independence across the digital advertising ecosystem gives clients and partners confidence that DV’s solutions are objective and unbiased.

For more information about DoubleVerify’s new solution, contact [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005276r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005276/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.