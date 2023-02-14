1st Security Bank Announces the Promotion of Shana Allen to Executive Vice President

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ('the Bank') is pleased to announce that Shana Allen, currently the Chief Information Officer for the Bank since 2010, has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, effective immediately.

With a career in banking that spans over 2 decades, Shana is a leader in the Information Technology field. She is a frequent contributor to industry publications in the areas of cybersecurity, information security and data encryption. She has been a speaker on these topics in several industry forums as well. She currently oversees the technology, security and project management teams at the Bank.

"We are fortunate to have an industry leader and accomplished IT professional like Shana on the 1st Security Bank team," said Joe Adams, CEO. "Shana has demonstrated a high level of knowledge and expertise in her time with the Bank, and we are honored to have her on the Executive team."

Shana attended the University of Washington and holds certifications in IT Service Management under ITIL, the Information Technology Infrastructure Library framework. She is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and currently sits on the Client Advisory Board for Computer Services, Inc. as well as on the IT & Cybersecurity Program Advisory Committee for Peninsula College, and the American Bankers Association Core Platforms Committee.

An enthusiastic volunteer and passionate community supporter, Shana has served organizations such as Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County and the White Center Food Bank.

About 1st Security Bank of Washington

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty branches, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

