The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today launched the Travelers Innovation Network for Construction, an online platform providing construction customers with access to industry insights, as well as a curated group of technology providers and solutions aimed at improving productivity and safety on job sites.

“Technology has the potential to help mitigate risk, but it can take business owners a significant amount of time to determine which of the many available tools are the best fit for their organization,” said Lisa Morgan, President of Construction, Energy and Marine at Travelers. “Our new Innovation Network helps our construction customers make informed decisions by providing a robust selection of risk management tools that are vetted by our team of construction specialists.”

The Travelers Innovation Network for Construction allows construction customers to search for targeted technology solutions and guidance that can help them overcome work site, employee and business risk exposures and challenges, including those related to water loss detection, ergonomics, site monitoring and equipment management. Eligible customers also can qualify for discounts on certain products or services presented on the platform.

This is the latest example of Travelers partnering with construction customers to help them manage risk and promote a culture of safety. Other examples include:

Since 2021, Travelers has supported the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention, which offers resources to help contractors assess and implement awareness programs.

In 2020, Travelers announced an exclusive agreement with Procore®, a global provider of construction management software, to help contractors manage the total cost of risk through improved operations and job site safety.

In 2019, Travelers announced that it has helped injured construction workers reduce opioid use by almost 40% through its %3Ci%3EEarly+Severity+Predictor%3C%2Fi%3E® model, which identifies injured employees who are at a higher risk of developing chronic pain.

For more information about construction products and services from Travelers, please visit Travelers.com. To learn more about the Travelers Innovation Network, please visit ConstructionInnovation.Travelers.com.

