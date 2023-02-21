WestPark Capital, a Los Angeles based international investment bank and securities firm, announced today that it closed a registered direct offering of 6,372,530 shares (the "Shares") of common stock, and a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase 6,372,530 shares (the "Warrant Shares") of common stock (the "Warrants") at a combined purchase price of $1.02 priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for EBET, a global provider of advanced wagering products and technology. The gross proceeds to EBET from this offering were $6.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses.

WestPark Capital, Inc. was the Exclusive Placement Agent for the offering.

The offering of the Shares was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-265538) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that was declared effective by the SEC on June 22, 2022. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1800 Century Park East, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by phone at (310) 203-2919, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005179/en/