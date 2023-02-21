Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

C. Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005311/en/