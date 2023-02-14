Wix Launches AI Text Creator Within the Wix Editor, Significantly Advancing Website Content Creation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023

Combining Wix's deep knowledge of site creation with OpenAI's GPT-3, the AI Text Creator provides Wix users with the ability to generate high-quality and uniquely-tailored content for their websites

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced the launch of its AI Text Creator within the Wix Editor. This new feature equips Wix users with technology that significantly improves the quality of their site content and streamlines the website-building process. Users can create anything from creative titles to personalized text that is precisely formulated for their website.

Creating content often poses a challenge for users when building their websites, however with Wix's AI-generated content, users are provided text that is near-ready for use to streamline this process. Utilizing Wix's expertise in website creation, users are prompted with questions that are engineered to garner the best results for website content. By entering several inputs about the desired text, within seconds, the feature creates a selection of tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs to choose from, combating the time-consuming efforts needed to complete a professional-looking website.

"Our deep understanding of website content like the right text length, important information to highlight and the proper tone, paired with GPT-3, provides users with unmatched text quality, which is key to having a professional website," said Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor & Chairman of Wix Editor Platform and Wix Media. "We look forward to continuing to utilize the latest AI technologies to optimize the website creation process for our users."

The AI Text Creator is gradually rolling out to Wix users in English with plans to roll out more widely.

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room.
Media Relations Contact: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-launches-ai-text-creator-within-the-wix-editor-significantly-advancing-website-content-creation-301746186.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

