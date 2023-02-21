US Foods Supports Emissions Reduction Efforts With Initial Delivery of Battery-Electric Trucks

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced today that it received the company’s first battery-electric powered Freightliner® eCascadia® trucks at its La Mirada, California distribution center. The company previously announced plans to add 30 electric trucks to its La Mirada fleet in 2023.

The addition of the electric trucks reinforces the company’s commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its growing fleet and will support the company’s near-term science-based emissions reduction target recently approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has committed to reducing absolute Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 32.5 percent by 2032 from a 2019 base year and commits that 67 percent of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services will have science-based targets by 2027. Additionally, these zero-emission battery-electric trucks will help to reduce harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions throughout Southern California.

“At US Foods, we are committed to reducing our absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 32.5 percent by 2032, and the deployment of our first zero-emission trucks is a critical step in our long-range plans to achieve this commitment,” said Dan Bennett, vice president of fleet and sustainability at US Foods. “Our ongoing investment in alternative fuel vehicles is a testament to our dedication to reducing the environmental footprint of our growing fleet. We are thrilled to celebrate this meaningful milestone as we continue to increase the sustainability of our operations.”

The battery-electric Class 8 Freightliner eCascadia single eAxle truck offers up to 395 horsepower (296 kilowatts) with an expected range of 230 miles, ideal for supporting US Foods’ regional delivery needs while producing zero tailpipe emissions. The vehicles also include a Detroit® ePowertrain™ that provides maximum torque to get loads moving as well as quick, smooth acceleration on the road, and new safety and connectivity features from Detroit Assurance® and Detroit Connect®.

"We’re proud to contribute to the strong sustainability goals of US Foods by providing the Freightliner eCascadia to their fleet and share the commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of both our own operations, as well as the domestic and global supply chains," said David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, DTNA. "Together, industry leaders like our two companies will continue to shape a brighter, cleaner future."

To help achieve this milestone, US Foods received support from South Coast Air Quality Management District, EPA’s Targeted Airshed Grant Program, and California Air Resources Board’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environmentparticularly in disadvantaged communities. Additional support was also secured from California Energy Commission’s EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project, Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Transport Program, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC., and Doggett Freightliner.

In addition to deploying electric trucks, the company will continue to reduce GHG emissions by optimizing routing to reduce miles driven, deploying new vehicle technology, and investing in alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and renewable diesel fuel. The company also plans to build charging infrastructure at its La Mirada distribution center to power its electric fleet, with NextEra Energy Resources providing charging installation services. Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready Transport Program will provide the electrical supply infrastructure for the site.

To learn more about the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments, visit the company’s CSR website at usfoods.com%2Fcsr.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical in nature, including statements regarding our commitment to reducing GHG emissions and future additions to our fleet, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on various assumptions and expected future developments. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 17, 2022. We operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment; new risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks nor identify all uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to us at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

