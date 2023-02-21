Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) today announced the promotion of Margot Grinberg to President of the Movado Brand and SVP of E-Commerce, from Vice President of E-Commerce, Merchandising and Digital Marketing. Alan Chinich, who has held the position of Movado Brand President and President of the North American region for Movado Group, will continue to lead the North American region for all of the company’s brands.

In her new role, Ms. Grinberg will oversee the day-to-day management of Movado Brand merchandising and marketing, as well as the development and execution of the long and short-term growth strategies for the brand. Additionally, Ms. Grinberg will maintain responsibility for E-Commerce sales for the Movado Brand, Movado Company Stores, Olivia Burton and North American online marketplaces, and will report directly to Behzad Soltani, Commercial President and CTO, Movado Group.

“We are proud to announce the promotion of Margot Grinberg to President of the Movado Brand and SVP of E-Commerce,” stated Behzad Soltani, Commercial President and Chief Technology Officer, Movado Group. “For nearly a decade, Margot has been an outstanding leader with a proven track record of driving growth and brand innovation across our company’s brand portfolio. She has also spearheaded the successful expansion of our digital business, leading our Digital Center of Excellence. With her vision, passion, drive and industry knowledge, I am confident that she will help us continue to advance digitally as well as continue to evolve our iconic, legendary Movado brand towards a successful future.”

Since joining Movado Group, Inc. in 2014 as a Merchandise Analyst, Ms. Grinberg has held a variety of roles and most recently served as the Vice President of E- Commerce, Merchandising and Digital Marketing. As a key leader of the brand’s Digital Center of Excellence, Movado.com has grown significantly through her dedication, strategic plans and expertise.

As a senior marketing executive with expertise in bringing global and omnichannel marketing strategies to life across a diverse portfolio of brands, Ms. Grinberg was recognized by the Women in Retail Leadership Circle as a ‘Top Woman on the Rise’ for her exceptional leadership and business acumen. Prior to joining Movado Group, Ms. Grinberg began her career at Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank as a technology, media and telecom analyst.

About Movado Group:

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

