FedEx Announces Second Cohort of 'FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program'

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Today, FedEx (NYSE: FDX), the world's largest express transportation company, announced the second cohort of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program. As part of the five-year commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) announced in 2021, this program helps prepare HBCU students with opportunities to learn about the FedEx enterprise from executives, build leadership and career-ready skills, and participate in unique experiences, while also helping expand the company’s pipeline for diverse talent.

New student participants were selected from the following eight HBCUs, which are regionally located within a short distance of a FedEx operating or distribution facility. The proximity allows students from within the community better opportunities to engage with FedEx team members and learn about the business.

  • Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.)
  • Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)
  • LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tenn.)
  • Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Miss.)
  • Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.)
  • Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX.)
  • Miles College (Fairfield, Ala.)
  • Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, N.C.)

The second cohort will kick off later this month with a career exposure and leadership day involving FedEx leadership. Additionally, the cohort will participate in experiences throughout the year to help prepare them for entry into the workforce, including sessions on interview training, mock interviews, and resume development.

Freshman, sophomore and junior students were selected to participate based on good academic standing and career tracks aligned with FedEx career tracks such as: business, sales, IT/tech, logistics, marketing communications, accounting, and more. This year also comes with new on-the-job learning and mentorship experiences for the ambassadors.

“Through the second cohort of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program, we're preparing future leaders and the next generation for the workforce through tailored, hands-on programming,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications. “FedEx is proud to strengthen our ties with HBCUs across the country and provide students with the tools and resources to pursue fulfilling careers. Initiatives like this are important to building a diverse talent pipeline within FedEx.”

The initial announcement took place last year at the New York Stock Exchange on the first day of Black History Month, February 1, 2022, with HBCU students, presidents, and FedEx executives in attendance to commemorate the occasion. Sixteen students from eight HBCUs participated in empowering and educational sessions with company leaders and were offered several practical experiences, including:

  • A welcome from Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corporation Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors to kick off the program.
  • The opportunity to participate in interview training and mock interview sessions with FedEx leaders, and a resume development discussion with an Executive Coach.
  • FedEx Operating Companies created a series of career-focused programs, including:
    • The “Career Expose” where FedEx Ground leaders connected with students about transitioning from college to professional life, resume writing, career tips and a “day in the life” in Safety, Engineering, Finance, Human Resources, Logistics/Supply Chain, and Operations; and
    • The FedEx Freight Boardroom Experience, where students were introduced to career possibilities within FedEx through a simulated boardroom meeting.

To learn more about how FedEx supports HBCUs and to hear testimonials from the student ambassadors about their experience, please visit FedExCares.com and view the HBCU+Fact+Sheet.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their

customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com%2Fabout.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005405r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005405/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.