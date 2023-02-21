The Kemper Foundation's Read Conmigo Program Awards Grants to Bilingual Educators in Los Angeles

The Kemper Foundation announced today it has awarded grants to 15 bilingual literacy schoolteachers in the greater Los Angeles area. This is the second round of grants awarded in Los Angeles through the Foundation’s Read Conmigo program to advance education by supporting bilingual classrooms.

Read Conmigo grants are focused on strengthening bilingual literacy skills and improving learning opportunities for Latino and Hispanic students. Teachers in public and charter elementary school Spanish-English bilingual classrooms are eligible to apply for the grants of $3,000, which can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

Recipients were selected based on their submitted applications by a panel of The Kemper Foundation principals and Foundation partners including the California Association of Bilingual Educators. Originally launched in five counties in the greater Los Angeles area in 2022, the program expanded to Dallas and Miami in late 2022 and will annually award up to 100 grants of $3,000 in two grant cycles. A total of 65 grants have been awarded to teachers in the LA-area since the program began last year.

“We’re very pleased to award Read Conmigo grants to well-deserving teachers in Los Angeles communities and ultimately help more students gain the educational, social and financial benefits of bilingualism,” said Barbara Ciesemier, President of The Kemper Foundation. “Our goal is to provide critical support to bilingual classroom teachers and to make a lasting positive impact in the lives of Hispanic and Latino students, their families and their communities.”

To learn more about The Kemper Foundation and Read Conmigo, visit The Kemper Foundation website.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation and focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations in education, health and community development. Through our owned-programs, key partnerships, financial donations, and employee volunteerism, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

About Kemper

The Kemper (

NYSE:KMPR, Financial) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by approximately 29,000 agents and brokers, and has approximately 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005290/en/

