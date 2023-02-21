NEW YORK and DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. ( VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today shared details of a new strategic partnership with VONQ, an industry-leading provider of job marketing solutions through its HAPI Suite (Hiring API). In an exclusive agreement, VONQ’s HAPI Job Marketing will benefit from PandoLogic’s AI-enabled programmatic job advertising technology, a market-leader in talent analytics solutions. VONQ’s HAPI Job Marketing powers a recruitment marketing platform on over 20 of the leading Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).



Amid dynamic labor market conditions, talent acquisition teams are looking to enhance their current investments and improve hiring outcomes. As such, those using the VONQ platform in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany will be able to leverage PandoLogic’s award-winning solutions to amplify their hiring reach and get job postings in front of qualified candidates faster and more efficiently. The integration with VONQ includes access to PandoLogic’s job-level programmatic offerings, providing increased visibility and control over the process to optimize job distribution based on organizational needs.

“VONQ has always strived to partner with the industry's leading technology providers, and we are thrilled to be working with PandoLogic. PandoLogic provides our ATS partners and their customers with world class programmatic job advertising with an exceptional reach,” said Arno Schäfer, VONQ’s Chief Executive Officer.

Terry Baker, Chief Executive Officer of PandoLogic, shared, “PandoLogic takes pride in our ability to meet talent acquisition teams where they are – and our relationship with VONQ extends that by inserting the power of PandoLogic’s technology and distribution into the ATS workflow. With recruiters looking for more automation and better outcomes at lower costs, the integration of PandoLogic and VONQ brings programmatic capabilities to the global talent acquisition community at a larger scale, directly supporting hiring efforts at this critical time.”

About VONQ

VONQ is a Global software-as-a-service company that strives to simplify hiring. Founded in 2006, the ISO 27001 certified company offers job advertising and recruitment marketing solutions to thousands of clients including enterprises, staffing agencies and applicant tracking systems (ATS). VONQ is recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.

The VONQ suite offers simple and automated job distribution for high volume job posting needs, including programmatic advertising, Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and compliance destinations. For highly targeted hiring needs, data-driven recommendations provide a selection of the best channels with pre-negotiated and discounted media; it coordinates all recruiting activities centrally. Those services are also available for users of applicant tracking systems that partner with VONQ. The recruitment marketing services include employer branding activities supporting companies to achieve their hiring goals. For more information, visit www.vonq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. ( VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone ( VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.