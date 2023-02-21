Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced the DIODES™ ZXMS81045SPQ, its first protected, automotive-compliant, high-side IntelliFET™. This device is capable of delivering high power from a small footprint, while also providing protection and diagnostic capabilities. It is suitable for driving 12V automotive loads, such as LEDs, bulbs, actuators, and motors in automotive body control and lighting systems.

The ZXMS81045SPQ features a 41V-rated N-channel FET with onboard circuitry that provides protection against short circuits, manages inrush currents, and safeguards against overvoltage conditions including load dumps. In addition, the ZXMS81045SPQ also features overtemperature protection with auto-restart, plus protection against electro-static discharges (ESD). Loss of ground and reverse polarity protection can also be implemented with the aid of a few external components.

A dedicated current sense (IS) pin provides precision analog current monitoring of the output and fault indication for short to battery; short to ground and open load detection.

The ZXMS81045SPQ provides an efficient, reliable, smaller footprint alternative to relays, fuses, and discrete circuits. It is also a form, fit, and functional equivalent for existing power switch devices, where customers need improved product supply.

The ZXMS81045SPQ is qualified to AEC-Q100, PPAP capable, and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities. It is supplied in a SO-8EP package and is available at $0.95 in 2,500 piece quantities.

