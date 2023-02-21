Intelligent High-Side Switch from Diodes Incorporated Enables Assured Automotive System Reliability

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced the DIODES™ ZXMS81045SPQ, its first protected, automotive-compliant, high-side IntelliFET™. This device is capable of delivering high power from a small footprint, while also providing protection and diagnostic capabilities. It is suitable for driving 12V automotive loads, such as LEDs, bulbs, actuators, and motors in automotive body control and lighting systems.

The ZXMS81045SPQ features a 41V-rated N-channel FET with onboard circuitry that provides protection against short circuits, manages inrush currents, and safeguards against overvoltage conditions including load dumps. In addition, the ZXMS81045SPQ also features overtemperature protection with auto-restart, plus protection against electro-static discharges (ESD). Loss of ground and reverse polarity protection can also be implemented with the aid of a few external components.

A dedicated current sense (IS) pin provides precision analog current monitoring of the output and fault indication for short to battery; short to ground and open load detection.

The ZXMS81045SPQ provides an efficient, reliable, smaller footprint alternative to relays, fuses, and discrete circuits. It is also a form, fit, and functional equivalent for existing power switch devices, where customers need improved product supply.

The ZXMS81045SPQ is qualified to AEC-Q100, PPAP capable, and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities. It is supplied in a SO-8EP package and is available at $0.95 in 2,500 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

IntelliFET is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United Kingdom and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005161r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005161/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.