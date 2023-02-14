John Rogers recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) founded Ariel Investment, LLC in 1983. Rogers manages Ariel's small and mid-cap institutional portfolios as well as the Ariel Fund (ARGFX) and Ariel Appreciation Fund (CAAPX). He is also a long-term Forbes columnist writing a column called "Patient Investor."

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $9.85Bil. The top holdings were PM(3.66%), BIDU(3.31%), and MSGE(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KKR by 2,431,601 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.74.

On 02/14/2023, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $59.275 per share and a market cap of $51.04Bil. The stock has returned -1.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.82 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 1,495,360 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/14/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $86.58 per share and a market cap of $107.97Bil. The stock has returned 47.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 935,076 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 1,311,879. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.16.

On 02/14/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $121.86 per share and a market cap of $7.72Bil. The stock has returned -55.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 2,926,392 shares in NAS:CG, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.54 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, The Carlyle Group Inc traded for a price of $35.3 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned -21.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Carlyle Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,453,786 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 3,383,676. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/14/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.19 per share and a market cap of $168.79Bil. The stock has returned -19.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

