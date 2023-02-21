After over a decade with a presence in Singapore and Malaysia through franchise licensees, L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), is relaunching the Singapore and Malaysia editions under the direct owner’s model, with a wholistic global approach and more local contents and highlights emphasised.

Following the acquisition of L’OFFICIEL by AMTD IDEA Group in April 2022, AMTD has since announced its ambitions to adopt a direct owner’s model in major countries of the world.

The new operations in Singapore and Malaysia are the start of AMTD-L’OFFICIEL’s venture in the APAC region under the subsidiaries L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd and L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn Bhd respectively and will reinforce our direct position as a regional hub, while continuing to foster our relationships with local franchisees for the rest of the Asia region, promoting greater values for the overall ecosystem under our one world’s global approach and brand consistency.

For both countries, L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL HOMMES will each follow a 10-issues-per-year structure, with the reach and influence of L’OFFICIEL in the ASEAN markets being further expanded through various supplementary titles and events focusing on areas including beauty and grooming, travel, gastronomy, accessories, and watches and jewellery.

L’OFFICIEL’s digital platforms will continue to play an integral part in the Brand’s ecosystem, with L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL HOMMES having their own respective websites and social media channels widely opened to our fans and the public.

On the expansion of L’OFFICIEL in the APAC region, the Global Chairman of L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS - Dr. Calvin Choi, says: “The inclusion of L’OFFICIEL Singapore and Malaysia under the direct owner’s model in AMTD’s ecosystem means that we will be able to strengthen the position of both editions as a global fashion and luxury lifestyle media leader in the APAC region. I am delighted with the exciting new operating model alongside with the new hires of experienced local team, I am confident to realise many strategic synergies and generate added values in the increasingly interconnected and digitally-linked world.”

“Since the launches in Singapore and Malaysia more than a decade ago, L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL Hommes have proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Now, under AMTD, the growth momentum and expansion strategies have moved into an even higher gear for print, digital and events, while maintaining an engaging story-telling style that has served as the backbone for L’OFFICIEL from the very beginning.” Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group and board director of L’Officiel Inc. SAS.

The Singapore and Malaysia offices will be helmed by Aileen Soh, who has taken on the role of the Managing Director of Southeast Asia for L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd and L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL HOMMES will officially relaunch in March 2023 in Singapore and Malaysia with English-language print magazines, and their respective digital platforms and social media channels.

About L'OFFICIEL

L'OFFICIEL is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 33 in-language international media, L'OFFICIEL is visible today by fashion enthusiasts worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognised as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L'OFFICIEL is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and contemporary society. L'OFFICIEL, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the "AMTD Spider-Net," an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education, and investment banking.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

