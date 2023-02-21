AMTD IDEA Group's L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS completed the recruitment of a full team of experienced professionals and local experts in Singapore and Malaysia, ready for a new and powerful launch in March 2023 under direct owner's model

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

After over a decade with a presence in Singapore and Malaysia through franchise licensees, L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS, a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), is relaunching the Singapore and Malaysia editions under the direct owner’s model, with a wholistic global approach and more local contents and highlights emphasised.

Following the acquisition of L’OFFICIEL by AMTD IDEA Group in April 2022, AMTD has since announced its ambitions to adopt a direct owner’s model in major countries of the world.

The new operations in Singapore and Malaysia are the start of AMTD-L’OFFICIEL’s venture in the APAC region under the subsidiaries L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd and L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn Bhd respectively and will reinforce our direct position as a regional hub, while continuing to foster our relationships with local franchisees for the rest of the Asia region, promoting greater values for the overall ecosystem under our one world’s global approach and brand consistency.

For both countries, L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL HOMMES will each follow a 10-issues-per-year structure, with the reach and influence of L’OFFICIEL in the ASEAN markets being further expanded through various supplementary titles and events focusing on areas including beauty and grooming, travel, gastronomy, accessories, and watches and jewellery.

L’OFFICIEL’s digital platforms will continue to play an integral part in the Brand’s ecosystem, with L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL HOMMES having their own respective websites and social media channels widely opened to our fans and the public.

On the expansion of L’OFFICIEL in the APAC region, the Global Chairman of L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS - Dr. Calvin Choi, says: “The inclusion of L’OFFICIEL Singapore and Malaysia under the direct owner’s model in AMTD’s ecosystem means that we will be able to strengthen the position of both editions as a global fashion and luxury lifestyle media leader in the APAC region. I am delighted with the exciting new operating model alongside with the new hires of experienced local team, I am confident to realise many strategic synergies and generate added values in the increasingly interconnected and digitally-linked world.”

“Since the launches in Singapore and Malaysia more than a decade ago, L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL Hommes have proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Now, under AMTD, the growth momentum and expansion strategies have moved into an even higher gear for print, digital and events, while maintaining an engaging story-telling style that has served as the backbone for L’OFFICIEL from the very beginning.” Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group and board director of L’Officiel Inc. SAS.

The Singapore and Malaysia offices will be helmed by Aileen Soh, who has taken on the role of the Managing Director of Southeast Asia for L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd and L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

L’OFFICIEL and L’OFFICIEL HOMMES will officially relaunch in March 2023 in Singapore and Malaysia with English-language print magazines, and their respective digital platforms and social media channels.

The core team members of L’Officiel Singapore and L’Officiel Malaysia are listed below:

AILEEN SOH

YEW MENG CHOO

KELVIN TAN

IAN LEE

JOHN NG

CALVIN CHONG

About L'OFFICIEL

L'OFFICIEL is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 33 in-language international media, L'OFFICIEL is visible today by fashion enthusiasts worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognised as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L'OFFICIEL is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and contemporary society. L'OFFICIEL, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the "AMTD Spider-Net," an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education, and investment banking.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005639r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005639/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.