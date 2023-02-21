BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) ( DGNOF) is a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). DIAGNOS and École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS), a world-renowned technical university, are proud to announce that they will be presenting the results of their ground-breaking research on mass screening for macular edema using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) at ARVO 2023, the Annual Conference of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).





The research, which has been selected by the ARVO imaging program committee, represents a major advancement in the field of medical imaging and highlights the important work being carried out by DIAGNOS and ÉTS.

Macular edema is a serious eye condition, it remains the most common cause of vision loss among diabetics and AMD patients, and its early detection is crucial for effective treatment. The screening process for macular edema has been revolutionized by the research carried out by DIAGNOS and ÉTS, resulting in impressive efficiency of algorithms, fidelity of the "heat map" type decision-making tool, and an extremely low rate of "false positives." This will make the screening process faster, more accurate, and more accessible to the general population.

DIAGNOS’ AI-enabled screening process is likely to become the go-to method adopted by healthcare professionals in the future. The use of AI technology has made it possible to detect macular edema quickly and accurately, and this will revolutionize the way healthcare professionals approach mass screening for this condition. The OCT market is rapidly expanding and DIAGNOS is well positioned to be successful in this rapidly growing market. With the company’s commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, DIAGNOS is poised to play a major role in the continued growth and development of the OCT market.

"We are thrilled to be presenting our research at ARVO 2023 and to be recognized by the ARVO imaging program committee as leaders in our field," said Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS. "Our collaboration with ÉTS has allowed us to make great strides in the development of efficient and accurate Deep Learning Algorithms for the screening of macular edema, and we believe that this work will have a significant impact on the lives of those affected by this condition. With the OCT market expanding rapidly, we are confident that DIAGNOS will continue to be at the forefront of medical imaging innovation."

About ARVO

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating, and curing its disorders. The ARVO annual conference is a premier event in the field of vision research, bringing together scientists, clinicians, and industry professionals from around the world to share their latest findings and innovations. The conference will take place between April 23rd and 27th, in New Orleans.

Additional information is available at www.arvo.org

About ÉTS

École de technologie supérieure is one of ten constituents of the Université du Québec network. It trains engineers and researchers who are recognized for their practical and innovative approach, the development of new technologies and their skill at transferring their knowledge to companies. Almost one-quarter of all engineers in Québec graduated from ÉTS, which boasts 11,000 students, including 2,650 at the graduate and post-graduate level. ÉTS specializes in applied training and research in engineering, and maintains a unique partnership with the business sector and with industry.

Additional information is available at www.etsmtl.ca

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

