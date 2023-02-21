ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, has announced the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended December 31, 2022 to allow for additional assessment and management review time on an accounting matter. The matter is related to the accounting for warrants issued in previous financings and we believe will not affect assets, cash and cash equivalents, revenue, cost of goods sold, operating expenses, loss from operations or adjusted EBITDA. The Company will reschedule its quarterly conference call. The Company intends to file the quarterly report as soon as practicable.

