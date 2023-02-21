BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: NUVASIVE (Nasdaq – NUVA), Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH), Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE - ARGO), Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSII)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

NUVASIVE (Nasdaq – NUVA)

Under the terms of the deal, NUVASIVE will be acquired by Globus Medical. NUVASIVE shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NUVASIVE common stock owned at the closing of the transaction. Based on this exchange ratio, the implied share price for NUVASIVE would be $57.72, an equity value of $3.1 billion, based on Globus Medical's closing share price on February 8. Following the close of the transaction, NUVASIVE shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined company, and Globus Medical shareholders will own approximately 72%, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NUVASIVE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Globus Medical is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nuvasive-nasdaq-nuva/.

Oak Street Health ( – OSH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Oak Street Health be acquired by CVS Health® (“CVS”) ( - CVS). Oak Street Health stockholders will receive $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Oak Street Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/oak-street-health--osh/.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ( - ARGO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Argo will be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance (“Brookfield”) ( - BNRE). Argo stockholders will receive $30.00 per common share in a deal valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Argo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Brookfield is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $45.26 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/argo-group-international-holdings-ltd--argo/.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSII)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiovascular Systems will be acquired by Abbott ( - ABT). Cardiovascular Systems stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million. The investigation concerns whether the Cardiovascular Systems Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Abbott is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $23.47 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cardiovascular-systems-inc-nasdaq-csii/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

