SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced a Poster Presentation will be presented by Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer of Ensysce, at the Annual NIH HEAL Meeting on February 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

The HEAL initiative is an effort to improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and to enhance pain management across NIH institutes. The HEAL Annual meeting is designed to bring together researchers, federal officials, people with life experience, and other stakeholders to share research findings, explore trends and shared interests, and ultimately to identify opportunities to advance the goals of the initiative. The meeting will include panels, scientific symposia, discussion groups, networking, and poster sessions for in-person and virtual attendees.

Ensysce will present its work on the overdose protection platform, MPARTM (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) that has been supported by the HEAL program. The clinical development of PF614-MPAR, the first opioid drug product that has both abuse deterrent properties as well as overdose protection, is a direct result of the efforts of this support. PF614-MPAR, designed to provide optimal pain relief at prescribed doses, has overdose protection built into each capsule.

"We are fortunate to have our work supported by the NIH and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). The federal funding we have received has been instrumental in advancing our efforts into combatting abuse and protecting from opioid overdose," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce Biosciences. "PF614-MPAR™ is potentially a first-in-class ‘Next Generation' opioid designed to treat severe pain with these protective properties and may save lives."

Geoff Birkett added "The Ensysce team is excited about the possibilities for our MPARTM platform and our lead agent, PF614-MPARTM. With the opioid crisis ongoing, Ensysce has a mission to provide a safe and effective opioid product to treat moderate-to-severe pain and yet help reduce the trends we see today with opioid overdose deaths."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

