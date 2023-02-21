American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call to discuss third quarter results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The live broadcast of American Woodmark Corporation’s conference call will be available online at: www.americanwoodmark.com on Tuesday, February 28, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) February 28 through 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) March 7, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 8267894.

About us

American Woodmark celebrates the creativity in all of us. With over 10,000 employees and more than a dozen brands, we’re one of the nation’s largest cabinet manufacturers. From inspiration to installation, we help people find their unique style and turn their home into a space for self-expression. By partnering with major home centers, builders, and independent dealers and distributors, we spark the imagination of homeowners and designers and bring their vision to life. Across our service and distribution centers, our corporate office, and manufacturing facilities, you’ll always find the same commitment to customer satisfaction, integrity, teamwork, and excellence. Visit americanwoodmark.com to learn more and start building something distinctly your own.

