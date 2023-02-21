Bob Galyen brings over 40 years of battery industry experience including the CTO of CATL, the world's largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries

Since retiring from CATL he has been a leader in seeking out disruptive technologies around the world to streamline the lithium-ion battery and critical minerals industries

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that its wholly owned ReElement Technologies LLC division ("ReElement") has added battery industry expert Bob Galyen to its Board of Directors ("BOD") as an independent director. Mr. Galyen's appointment to ReElement's BOD will occur upon the spin-off of ReElement from American Resources as previously announced.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We are honored and excited to have Bob expand his role with us and join the ReElement Board of Directors. Since Bob first joined our technical advisory board last September, he has had the chance to dive deeper into our patented critical mineral refining process and technology, our battery recycling solutions, and how they strategically fit into the value chain as a leading supplier of high purity and sustainable battery materials. Bob brings a vast amount of experience to the Company in terms of battery manufacturing and recycling sectors and will be extremely helpful in our ability to scale faster, better and stronger. The technical knowledge and understanding of the current market environment that he brings to ReElement is irreplaceable. We are excited that Bob wanted to broaden his role with ReElement and will bring deep knowledge and relationships to our ReElement team as we further implement our highly scalable and cost-effective battery element separation and refining technology."

Mr. Galyen added, "I couldn't be happier to be joining the Board of Directors of ReElement at this pivotal moment for the Company. They bring a very unique and exciting solution to the lithium-ion battery manufacturing and recycling sector and broader critical mineral industry at a time when flexible and high-performing mineral refining is desperately needed. I am excited to roll my sleeves up and share my technical, industry and market experience and relationships with the team so that they can get the word out on their exciting technological solution within the battery sector."

Bob Galyen is recognized as one of the top executives in the battery energy industry with experience in technology and business operations of small and large corporations. His 40+ years' work experience in battery technology, manufacturing and business operations has given him unique perspective on worldwide business, making him uniquely qualified as an energy storage global spokesperson. His recent employer, CATL has become the largest battery manufacturer in the world in 5 years since startup with Bob as a part of the senior leadership serving as its Chief Technology Officer. He sits on multiple Board of Directors and Technical Advisory Boards of corporations within the USA. He was the first person to have been featured on the front cover of Batteries International magazine. Bob currently serves as Chairman of NAATBatt International. He is married to Susan with 3 children and 6 grandchildren as the core of his family life.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways, while also helping the world achieve its goals of carbon neutrality. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. American Rare Earth has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact:

Precision Public Relations

Matt Sheldon

917-280-7329

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

[email protected]

RedChip Companies Inc.

Todd McKnight

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

[email protected]

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739192/American-Resources-Corporations-ReElement-Technology-to-Add-Leading-Battery-Industry-Expert-Bob-Galyen-to-Board-of-Directors



