House dust mite study shows statistically significant reduction in symptoms vs. no protection

Grass pollen study shows faster onset of action and superior efficacy ratings by patients

Bentrio® shows wider nasal cavity distribution, for 3.5 x more time, vs saline spray

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that data from three clinical studies with the Company's Bentrio nasal spray in allergic rhinitis will be presented February 25, at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) in San Antonio, TX.

Presentation Details

Session Date & Time: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 10:45 am - 11:45 am ET

Poster No. 337: Efficacy and Tolerability of the Barrier-Forming Drug-Free Nasal Spray AM-301 in Allergic Rhinitis Patients Exposed to Controlled Grass Pollen and House Dust Mite Challenge

Presenting Author: Anne Marie Salapatek, Ph.D., Cliantha Research, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

The presentation will include data from the following clinical evaluations:

House dust mite (HDM) allergic rhinitis. The randomized cross-over study in 37 patients undergoing controlled allergen exposure for 3 hours showed a statistically significant reduction in the change of the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) with application of Bentrio compared to no protection (publication submitted). The study was conducted by Cliantha Research, Canada.

Grass pollen allergic rhinitis. The randomized cross-over study in 36 patients undergoing controlled allergen exposure for 4 hours showed: non-inferiority with regard to the change in the TNSS for Bentrio compared to a hydroxypropyl methylcellulose nasal spray, faster onset of protection, and better subjective ratings of efficacy[1]. The study was conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Germany.

Nasal residence time. The randomized study in 8 healthy volunteers showed wide distribution of fluorescence-labelled Bentrio for 3.5 hours within relevant parts of the nasal cavity compared to smaller coverage and presence for only one hour with labelled saline nasal spray (publication submitted). The study was conducted by the University of Tubingen, Germany.

All three studies of Bentrio nasal spray demonstrated good safety and tolerability.

About The 2023 AAAAI Annual Meeting

The 2023 AAAAI Annual Meeting will take place February 24-27 in San Antonio, TX. The conference draws academic and clinical leaders from around the world to showcase new research and discuss other developments in allergy, asthma and immunologic diseases. For more info, visit: https://annualmeeting.aaaai.org/

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapeutics for extrahepatic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ delivery platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other types of RNA therapeutics and shall be leveraged via out-licensing to pharma or biotech companies. In addition, Altamira is in the process of divesting and/or licensing-out its legacy assets in allergology and viral infection (Bentrio® OTC nasal spray; commercial) and inner ear therapeutics (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

