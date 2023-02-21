Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: With 5G-Advanced on the horizon, the next generation of cellular technology will make huge improvements in bandwidth utilization, data delivery, and application enablement. Enhancements to 5G are being deployed globally while Open RAN technology adoption is also growing. Networks to enable newer use cases around space/satellites are being designed and deployed. At Mobile+World+Congress+2023, Keysight’s technical experts will highlight the advanced solutions that are helping customers accelerate the wireless evolution. With an end-to-end portfolio of product development solutions that quickly solve design, emulation, and precision measurement test challenges, Keysight is empowering devices and chipsets, enhancing network intelligence, improving energy efficiency, and shaping future technologies. When: February 27-March 2, 2023 Where: Keysight Booth:Hall 5 Stand 5E12 Fira de Barcelona Gran Via Barcelona, Spain

Keysight will present the following demonstrations that are accelerating the wireless evolution:

Accelerate 5G

Boost IoT with 5G RedCap: RedCap (Reduced Capability) 5G is a new optimized design for mid-tier use cases. Keysight’s IoT security solution combined with our 5G network emulator optimized for RedCap testing will demonstrate advanced security testing on a realistic RedCap network.

RedCap (Reduced Capability) 5G is a new optimized design for mid-tier use cases. Keysight’s IoT security solution combined with our 5G network emulator optimized for RedCap testing will demonstrate advanced security testing on a realistic RedCap network. Emulate Non-Terrestrial 5G: As tens of thousands of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, or “mega” constellations launch, companies require test solutions to characterize performance of their non-terrestrial networks (NTN). Keysight’s NTN testbed demonstration will apply timing and Doppler pre-compensation, use extended hybrid automatic repeat request (HARQ), and measure device-under-test block error ratio (BLER) and throughput.

As tens of thousands of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, or “mega” constellations launch, companies require test solutions to characterize performance of their non-terrestrial networks (NTN). Keysight’s NTN testbed demonstration will apply timing and Doppler pre-compensation, use extended hybrid automatic repeat request (HARQ), and measure device-under-test block error ratio (BLER) and throughput. Test Metaverse Devices: Using Eggplant Intelligent Automation, Keysight will test a 5G-connected HoloLens augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) device user interface (UI) and the user experience (UX). The device connects to a 5G Network Emulation Platform to validate application scenarios.

Using Eggplant Intelligent Automation, Keysight will test a 5G-connected HoloLens augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) device user interface (UI) and the user experience (UX). The device connects to a 5G Network Emulation Platform to validate application scenarios. Evolve Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications: Keysight will demonstrate how to run radio frequency (RF) and protocol tests to on-board unit (OBU) and road-side unit (RSU) certification for dedicated short-range communications (DSRC). The 5G Network Emulation Platform and C-V2X toolchain will create a complex scenario with congestion testing.

Advance Open RAN

Develop 5G Green Networks: Energy efficiency is a top network operator priority as networks grow in capacity and reach. Optimizing energy consumption without impacting the end-user experience requires cross-domain energy and performance KPIs, coupled with energy-saving mechanisms and intelligent control from RAN to core. Keysight and Analog Devices partner to showcase automated radio unit (RU) energy efficiency benchmarks and highlight gains using advanced energy saving mechanisms. Keysight will also demonstrate its O-RAN energy saving solution, which can reduce power consumption in a multi-vendor, cloudified ORAN system using intelligent control, telemetry, and power management features.

Energy efficiency is a top network operator priority as networks grow in capacity and reach. Optimizing energy consumption without impacting the end-user experience requires cross-domain energy and performance KPIs, coupled with energy-saving mechanisms and intelligent control from RAN to core. Keysight and Analog Devices partner to showcase automated radio unit (RU) energy efficiency benchmarks and highlight gains using advanced energy saving mechanisms. Keysight will also demonstrate its O-RAN energy saving solution, which can reduce power consumption in a multi-vendor, cloudified ORAN system using intelligent control, telemetry, and power management features. Analyze O-RAN Massive MIMO: This demo showcases how to test downlink and uplink instantly, single-user and multi-user massive MIMO RF beam shape / weight measurements, or specific RF parametric measurements on multiple TR radios. Keysight will also demonstrate how to analyze the 5G New Radio (NR) air interface, including fronthaul signals and traffic in detail using WaveJudge.

Deploy Private Networks

Deploy & Optimize Private 5G: Keysight will demonstrate how to validate and diagnose 5G private networks, using a combination of Keysight solutions such as the new Nemo industry probe for active monitoring of Industry 4.0, FieldFox analyzer with its wide frequency and bandwidth coverage for field testing and site acceptance, and WaveJudge Wireless Analyzer for full-stack audit of the air interface.

Shape Future Technologies

Enabling early research in future technologies, including 6G:

Network modeling spotlights how real-world data and behavior models can be achieved using digital twins to evaluate power consumption and analyze energy efficiency. Keysight will demonstrate the full potential of our network modeling solutions.

Modeling future air interfaces demonstrates why the integration of machine learning (ML) technologies into the new air interface is essential for future wireless evolution. PathWave System Design Software simulates a model of a 5G physical layer and a 3GPP wireless channel, then estimates the channel. Using electronic design automation (EDA) software and real hardware connections, the demonstration will quantify the performance difference between traditional and new machine learning techniques.

spotlights how real-world data and behavior models can be achieved using digital twins to evaluate power consumption and analyze energy efficiency. Keysight will demonstrate the full potential of our network modeling solutions. demonstrates why the integration of machine learning (ML) technologies into the new air interface is essential for future wireless evolution. PathWave System Design Software simulates a model of a 5G physical layer and a 3GPP wireless channel, then estimates the channel. Using electronic design automation (EDA) software and real hardware connections, the demonstration will quantify the performance difference between traditional and new machine learning techniques. Sub-THz research: Frequency bands above 100GHz open new possibilities to deploy extreme data-rate communications and sensing. This demo showcases unprecedented bandwidth, data rate, and error vector magnitude (EVM) capability at 142GHz. Developed specifically for 6G, this proprietary technology and measurement science allows researchers to know exactly what is happening in their innovative designs.

Additional information about the event is available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fevents%2Feurope-middleeast-africa-india%2Ftradeshows%2Fmobile-world-congress.html

Media Activities

Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005628/en/