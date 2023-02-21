WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / R-3 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:RRRT) to be renamed "YING INC.", an advanced community gig and skill sharing platform powered to unlock cultural, community, and financial capital announces a new partnership with The Blockchain Academy. This partnership will provide the curriculum, hands-on project-based learning, live instructor services, and skills based AI proctored assessments resulting in verified talent ready for hire.

At the core of Blockchain, the peer-to-peer open ledger technology, aligns with the core principles of a peer-to-peer community gig platform. Those engaged in the community of YING are advocates of Blockchain and have expressed interest in upskilling to access even greater gig and career opportunities in this space.

The average annual income in the US for a blockchain developer is $136,000, followed by $87,500 in Asia and $73,300 per year in Europe, with remote blockchain work earning around $123,750. It's not just developers earning more. Increase in global demand for blockchain developers is up by 300-500% yearly, according to Glassdoor.

While the most needed roles are engineering (31%), the balance of opportunities are in operations (17%), marketing (13%), design (10%), sales (9%), customer support (7%), and 13% in other roles. According to Web3.Career, the average Web3 non-tech salary is $80k - $120k per year achieving 10% higher pay than their web2 counterparts.

YING, which has been under development for seven years, has now become the right tool at the right time in addressing the "gig economy." Why? U.S. government statistics have confirmed that the "gig economy" or "sharing economy" is exploding, as more people seek direct access to find work, share resources and skills with one another. There are currently around 60 million gig workers, approximately 36% of all US employees. Statista projects that 85.6 million people will be doing freelance work in the US by 2027. According to Thrivemyway.com, by 2023, the size of the gig economy could reach $455.2 billion. ADP Research Institute says that in 6% of US companies gig workers make up as much as 85% of the workforce. At the same time, according to the Pew Institute, a significant number of Americans are seeking ways to feel like they belong and are looking for offerings that provide a sense of community.

CEO Karla Ballard was quoted as saYING, "We are watching an evolution in the workforce led by people's post pandemic new priorities and ways of earning a living. We find ourselves positioned to ensure Blockchain education and gigs are key to our offerings. We are excited to work closely with the Blockchain Academy in an effort to ensure our YING community stays at the forefront of this exciting new era. I am thrilled to be in position for us to bring this to the market under R3T."

YING has partnered with DeFi Philly to launch their first Blockchain Skillsharing Group in partnership with the Blockchain Academy curriculum - providing the necessary onramps to acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary to compete for high paYING gig work locally and global remote opportunities.

"We believe that even small businesses, local non-profits, and universities can use our help in preparing organizations to stay competitive and up to date with the current Blockchain industry growth and adoption. Our aim is to offer our skills on the YING platform to our local community," says Michael Williams, co-founder of Defi-Philly

"As an educator we focus on bridging the widening digital skills gap and providing pathways to employment," says Ryan Williams, CEO of The Blockchain Academy. "The YING partnership provides the students we serve throughout higher education and the existing workforce the opportunity to build on their knowledge through great paYING gig work. YING gives them an opportunity to build their portfolio and widen the scope of opportunities available to them while giving them a sense of belonging to a community of gig workers along the way."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

YING gig community access to free and advanced blockchain courses to upskill developers, security professionals, architects, marketers, industry-specific professionals, business strategists, project managers, and other non-technical professions.

Validated skills that employers can trust achieved with AI proctored exams and on-chain soulbound NFT Certificates, Microcredentials and Certifications.

Blockchain protocol development training in Ethereum, Algorand, Hedera Hashgraph, Corda, Linux Hyperledger Fabric, NEAR and more.

Industry-specific courses in Accounting, Finance, Healthcare, Supply Chain, Insurance, and other industries that benefit from programs designed to address their specific challenges and existing use cases for blockchain technology.

Parthways to paid gig opportunities on YING.

About The Blockchain Academy:

The Blockchain Academy partners with universities, associations, and industry employers to provide turnkey blockchain curriculum and instruction to help scale business, industry-specific, and technical blockchain talent. Blockchain program design, skill benchmarks, certifications, and student outcomes focus on industries most ripe for blockchain's impact, including Finance, Supply Chain, Accounting, Legal, Insurance, and Healthcare. Technical training programs are focused on where the most job opportunities are, which today include Ethereum, EOS, Corda, Hedera, Algorand, Polkadot, and Hyperledger Fabric.

The Blockchain Academy - The Global Blockchain Employment Report.

ABOUT RRRT:

R Three Technologies is an early-stage minority owned development company which has now acquired YING INC., the cutting-edge group skill sharing platform with "intentional technology" to unlock community, financial and social capital. This is possible via the in-app currency, the "Balance Coin" as well as fiat currency, all of which is kept accurate by usage of the block chain for all transactions and perfectly suited for the "gig economy." While the system is free for individual users, there are Corporate and Enterprise monthly fees, which along with ad sponsorships and e-commerce are expected to bring increasing revenue.

