VNUE, INC. CEO ZACH BAIR TO SPEAK AT COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023

THE DIGITAL MUSIC SUMMIT FEATURES TOP MUSIC INNOVATORS IN US EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS BY INDUSTRY LEADERS TO DISCUSS WEB3, NFTS, & EMERGING NEXT-GEN PLATFORMS

EVENT KICKS OFF MARCH 13 IN NASHVILLE

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), a top disruptive music technology company focused on revenue opportunities and rights management for artists, announces that VNUE, Inc. CEO Zach Bair will be one of five Music/tech/business leaders at the upcoming Digital Music Summit at Country Radio Seminar (CRS). The live event kicks off on March 13 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Zach Bair will join fellow experts and panelists include Rahul Sabnis (CCO iHeart), David Boehme (CEO VBO Tickets), Sean Peace (Founder and CEO of SongVest), Chris McCarty (VP at Pex & Head of RME) and moderator Noah Itman (CRO at Digital Music News), for "Web3, NFTs, and Virtual Worlds: Beyond The Hype".

CRS' Digital Music Summit includes five educational sessions on opening day, March 13, including informative discussions surrounding web3, NFTs, and emerging next-gen platforms.

"I am honored to be included in this cutting-edge high-tech event at the CRS Digital Music Summit Panel, and share the stage with my colleagues in the space," noted Bair. "Our industry is booming with disruptive platforms like Web3, NFT's, and virtual worlds like the multi-stage experience that VNUE is building for the Roblox platform, and I'm happy to share how artists can take advantage of these new worlds to create powerful revenue streams and build them into their unique brands."

The live panel, "Web3, NFTs, and Virtual Worlds: Beyond The Hype," will explore Web3, NFT's, and virtual worlds like "the metaverse," while demonstrating how artists use these platforms to create new revenue streams and build them into their brand portfolios.

Registration for CRS 2023 is open and available through CountryRadioSeminar.com. Single-day passes are also being made available for purchase.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com): VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), its ticketed livestream platform, StageIt (www.stageit.com), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The company is also exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), providing fans with physical, collectible products such as limited edition CD sets, by artists such as matchbox twenty, Rob Thomas and many others. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

Email address: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG14313&sd=2023-02-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnue-inc-ceo-zach-bair-to-speak-at-country-radio-seminar-301746528.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG14313&Transmission_Id=202302141111PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG14313&DateId=20230214
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.