Ra Med Division Announces Product Launch of LockeT Device

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Initial Shipments to Begin This Week

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE/American:RMED) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catheter Precision, Inc., has launched its LockeT product into the marketplace, with initial shipments to its distributors to begin immediately.

LockeT can be used in conjunction with the closure of a percutaneous wound site, where a catheter has been placed through the skin into a blood vessel and then removed at the end of a procedure. The physician will suture the site and the vessel, and LockeT is used to hold the sutures in place. Locket can either complement or be used as an alternative to closure devices. Those devices include Perclose, sold by Abbott, Vascade, sold by Cardiva, a unit of Haemonetics, and Angioseal, sold by Terumo.

David Jenkins, Executive Chairman of RMED, commented, "We are tremendously excited to bring our LockeT product to market. It addresses, in a very cost-effective manner, the marketplace for all percutaneous procedures, including cardiac electrophysiology, structural heart, and numerous vascular surgery procedures. In sum, it is a market with millions of procedures to which we believe LockeT applies. We are keenly interested in the early adaption and growth of this new product line."

Dhanunjaya (DJ) Lakkireddy, MD, Executive Director of the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute and Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri, Columbia, also commented, "This is a user and patient friendly, low-cost, disruptive technology that will make vascular closure a lot simpler. We have highly anticipated the introduction of this product and it will have significant uptake very quickly. I believe vascular interventions could use such a tool all across the world and we will start putting it to use once it becomes available. The low cost and the simple design of this product is exactly what was needed."

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins
973-691-2000
[email protected]

SOURCE: Ra Medical Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739197/Ra-Med-Division-Announces-Product-Launch-of-LockeT-Device

img.ashx?id=739197

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.