Leading Tier 1 supplier moves up in rankings on prestigious list

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced late last year and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

AAM is proud to again be included on the esteemed list.

"For three consecutive years AAM has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "And each year, we have moved up significantly in the rankings. That is due to our commitment to POWERing a more sustainable future—one that is safer, greener and more inclusive for everyone."

Companies making America's Most Responsible list were selected based on two primary sets of data. First was information gleaned from public sources such as a company's annual report and sustainability report. The second was an independent survey that asked U.S. citizens about their perception of a company's activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.

In compiling the list, researchers focused on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that included three pillars: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. More than 30 key performance indicators were considered for the ranking, including:

Environment

Waste, Emissions, Energy, Water, Engagement

Social

Leadership Diversity, Employees, Philanthropy & Engagement

Governance

Disclosure & Transparency, Economic Performance

AAM's sustainability report highlights the company's efforts and accomplishments relating to these three pillars, plus the company's product and supply chain activities. It includes the many awards and honors AAM has received as a global leader in ESG.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son, AAM Charlotte Fisher, AAM Vice President, Marketing & Communications Director, Communications & Community Relations (313) 758-4814 (313) 758-2411 [email protected] [email protected]

