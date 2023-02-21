Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC).

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America.

For more information, please visit: https://bluestarfoods.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739313/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-18-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-Blue-Star-Foods-Corp-NASDAQBSFC

