Mohnish Pabrai recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) is Managing Partner of Pabrai Investment Funds, a group of focused value funds. Pabrai said in a 2019 interview with GuruFocus that he had moved the majority of his funds into India, Turkey and South Korea where he was finding much better opportunities. His U.S.-based portfolio makes up a small portion of the fund’s total assets under management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were MU(77.14%), BN(18.59%), and BAM(4.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) bought 532,016 shares of NYSE:BN for a total holding of 712,319. The trade had a 13.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 02/14/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.49 per share and a market cap of $59.69Bil. The stock has returned -20.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 178,077 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.415 per share and a market cap of $14.57Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.30.

During the quarter, Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) bought 37,000 shares of NAS:MU for a total holding of 1,860,812. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.72.

On 02/14/2023, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $60.205 per share and a market cap of $65.69Bil. The stock has returned -32.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SRG by 15,076 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.98.

On 02/14/2023, Seritage Growth Properties traded for a price of $12.12 per share and a market cap of $679.11Mil. The stock has returned 34.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seritage Growth Properties has a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 94.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 57,347-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 4.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.1 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $103.45 per share and a market cap of $273.89Bil. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 268.70, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

