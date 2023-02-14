First Pacific Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) is a Los Angeles-based investment management firm with an emphasis on value investing. It manages the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), the FPA Crescent Fund, the FPA New Income Fund, the FPA Paramount Fund, the FPA Perennial Fund and Source Capital, Inc. J. Richard Atwood serves as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $6.42Bil. The top holdings were AIG(6.58%), CMCSA(6.11%), and ADI(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 222,277 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.4.

On 02/14/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $597.915 per share and a market cap of $249.86Bil. The stock has returned 5.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-book ratio of 11.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 362,764 shares of NYSE:IFF for a total holding of 2,860,128. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31.

On 02/14/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $96.51009999999999 per share and a market cap of $24.61Bil. The stock has returned -24.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -318.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 186,008 shares of NAS:ICLR for a total holding of 359,236. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.26.

On 02/14/2023, Icon PLC traded for a price of $233.35 per share and a market cap of $19.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 424,278 shares of NYSE:KMX for a total holding of 2,369,207. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.2.

On 02/14/2023, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $74.765 per share and a market cap of $11.81Bil. The stock has returned -32.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 1,914,058 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.12.

On 02/14/2023, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $15.525 per share and a market cap of $32.95Bil. The stock has returned 37.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

