In the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes, the company pledges $100,000 to organizations providing humanitarian relief in the region

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two powerful earthquakes followed by countless aftershocks have left thousands of families in Türkiye and Syria without shelter in the bitter cold. To help the people affected by this crisis, Verizon Foundation has committed $100,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts already underway. Verizon Foundation’s contributions include $40,000 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), $30,000 to USA for UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency, and $30,000 to American Red Cross designated for earthquake recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network.

“Our hearts go out to the survivors of this massive natural disaster, as we know they face unimaginable challenges ahead,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We are committed to supporting the critical relief work that will help the people of this region begin to rebuild their lives.”

"The International Rescue Committee's teams are working tirelessly to scale up response efforts in Türkiye and Syria, which will include the provision of immediate cash, hygiene supplies, health services, and safe spaces for women and children. We are grateful for Verizon's generous support of our humanitarian efforts," said Ourania Dionysiou, Vice President, International Philanthropy and Partnerships of the IRC.

Text RESCUE to 20222 to make a one-time $25 donation to support the IRC’s efforts now. All funds raised will provide emergency services to families in Türkiye and Syria, and refugee families affected by humanitarian crises in countries around the world.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

