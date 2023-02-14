Alan Fournier recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) used to manage the Pennant Master Fund, Pennant Windward Master Fund, Broadway Gate Master Fund, Ltd. and Pennant General Partner, LLC. Previously, Mr. Fournier was the partner responsible for global equity investments at Appaloosa Management L.P.

He began his investment career at Sanford C. Bernstein in 1988. Before entering the investment management industry, Mr. Fournier spent five years in technology system sales for Digital Equipment Corporation, where he was a national account manager.In 2018, Mr. Fournier decided to return clients’ capital after a period of lackluster returns and converted his firm to a family office.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(16.09%), AMZN(15.82%), and DISH(13.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 255,000-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 13.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.03 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.17870000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,195.63Bil. The stock has returned -31.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 255,000 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 11.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.44 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.515 per share and a market cap of $1,195.02Bil. The stock has returned -31.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 200,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 376,000. The trade had a 8.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/14/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.37050000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,008.03Bil. The stock has returned -36.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 62,000 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 134,000. The trade had a 7.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/14/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $271.08 per share and a market cap of $2,017.87Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-book ratio of 11.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:DISH by 706,522 shares. The trade had a 5.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.76.

On 02/14/2023, DISH Network Corp traded for a price of $13.755 per share and a market cap of $7.30Bil. The stock has returned -55.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DISH Network Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-book ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

