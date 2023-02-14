Cryder Capital Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 BRUTON STREET LONDON, X0 W1J 6QZ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $1.62Bil. The top holdings were HCA(13.84%), TMO(13.44%), and CHTR(13.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:HCA by 186,253 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.97.

On 02/14/2023, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $258.6803 per share and a market cap of $73.13Bil. The stock has returned 10.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 37,847 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.89.

On 02/14/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $571.145 per share and a market cap of $224.00Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought 46,940 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 622,091. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.41.

On 02/14/2023, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $396.25 per share and a market cap of $60.49Bil. The stock has returned -35.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-book ratio of 6.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 42,362 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/14/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $271.08 per share and a market cap of $2,017.87Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-book ratio of 11.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 96,941 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/14/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.515 per share and a market cap of $1,195.02Bil. The stock has returned -31.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.