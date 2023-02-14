PR Newswire

The Outwaters is set to release on digital and stream exclusively on SCREAMBOX beginning this Friday, February 17

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Called "an unforgettable new take on The Blair Witch Project" by the Daily Beast, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the mega-slasher Terrifier 2, today announced that its latest box office hit The Outwaters will release on digital and stream exclusively on SCREAMBOX this Friday, February 17.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, The Outwaters was called "a movie that lavishes as much attention on its setup as its payoff." Jezebel called out that "in the wake of Skinamarink comes another mind-twisting, narrative-pulverizing vision of horror."

During its theatrical run this past weekend, according to social media, the film set off Apple Watch heart monitors, made people uncomfortably dizzy and created in-theater anxiety.

Critics are responding to The Outwaters, which is currently 71% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

JoBlo said "The Outwaters does not relent for the final forty-five minutes" and that the "the film's final ten minutes are amongst the most gruesome and uncomfortable moments in any horror film I have ever seen."

Written, directed by and starring Robbie Banfitch, memory cards unearthed in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert tell the story of four travelers who vanished during a sun-drenched camping trip. One night, everything changes when the foursome is sent on a mind-bending voyage of unrelenting terror into a world of darkness that no human was ever meant to see.

The Outwaters stars Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Leslie Ann Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as the executive producer.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/v6Du7TvNqvY

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com .

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

Alex DiVincenzo

[email protected]

Emma Griffiths PR

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinedigm-and-bloody-disgusting-announce-streaming-date-for-its-terrifying-buzzed-about-horror-film-the-outwaters-301746566.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.