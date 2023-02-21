HUMBL Announces Sports Marketing Partnerships with Mixed Martial Artists Ovince Saint Preux of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Jose Mariscal of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA)

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

San Diego, CA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. ( HMBL) HUMBL® announced today sports marketing programs with two mixed martial artists, Jose Mariscal, fighting under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) umbrella and Ovince Saint Preux who fights in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Jose Mariscal (12-6-0), a rising featherweight, will be fighting as the Main Event at LFA 153, February 17, 2023 inside the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana just outside of Chicago, Illinois. The entire main card of the fight will be televised worldwide via UFC Fight Pass beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The partnership with Jose Mariscal features a HUMBL logo across Mariscal’s fight shorts, HUMBL logo placement on his fight banner, social media mentions, social conversation and all his cornermen in HUMBL branded apparel.

Ovince Saint Preux (26-16-0), will be taking on Phillipe Lins (15-5-0) in a Light Heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night, February 18, 2023 inside the UFC APEX in Enterprise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan area. On the undercard, OSP’s fight will be televised worldwide via UFC Fight Pass via ESPN+ with fights starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

The relationship with Ovince Saint Preux includes a day in the life “vlog” to be viewed primarily on HUMBL Social, logo placement on fight week apparel and HUMBL branded social media activations through fighter-owned channels.

HUMBL will also activate and support the relationships across the HUMBL platforms including its search engine, social media and authenticated, signed merchandise. Both Jose Mariscal and Ovince Saint Preux are users of HUMBL Social and will connect with fans through their independently verified HUMBL profiles; as well as help educate HUMBL customers and fighting fans on the importance of real profiles, products and reviews on web3.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a web3 platform with consumer and commercial divisions. The company integrates its core product lines across the HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Social Media, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Authentics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

HUMBL, Inc.
Contact: [email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=ODc0OTIzNiM1NDA5NTUxIzUwMDA3NTYxMQ==
HUMBL-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.