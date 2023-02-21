Werner+Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, was named one of America%27s+Greatest+Workplaces+2023+for+Diversity by Newsweek. After reviewing more than 350,000 companies during the selection process, the inaugural list recognizes the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. making strides in supporting a diverse workforce.

“This recognition from Newsweek is a great honor highlighting our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that provides equal opportunities for all,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we encourage all associates to bring their full selves to work every day and strive to foster an environment where they feel comfortable, empowered and valued.”

Werner, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., has offices and terminal locations across North America, and employs more than 14,000 combined driver and non-driver associates. The company leverages its Werner DRIVESM strategy and framework to consistently deliver value to all stakeholders. This strategy incorporates sustainability, capital allocation, an outcome-oriented approach to operations, a drive to innovate and a culture that supports and values team members.

This approach includes a specific focus on Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+efforts and the company’s goal of promoting sustainability for its people, the planet and profitability.

“We’ve made significant progress in the last year toward our diversity, equity and inclusion goals, including a focused effort on elevating women and diverse talent in the management pipeline,” said Leathers. “Our inclusion on Newsweek’s list validates the dedication we have to our core values and accountability to our workforce.”

Developed in collaboration with market data research firm Plant-A Insights, Newsweek developed the results based on publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an online survey for employees focused on corporate culture, working environment and more. Winners are grouped across six main economic sectors and 34 industries.

To view the complete list of companies named on the list, visit newsweek.com%2Frankings%2Famericas-greatest-workplaces-2023-diversity.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

