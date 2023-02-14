Dodge & Cox recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dodge & Cox was founded in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox. The firm employs a team research approach in making investment decisions. The investment decisions are made by the Investment Policy Committees, and while the members of these committees may change over time, the firm aims to preserve the continuity of its investing philosophy, research and culture.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $145.82Bil. The top holdings were SCHW(4.42%), OXY(4.02%), and WFC(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dodge & Cox’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 16,376,810 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 26,220,615. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001.

On 02/14/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $67.205 per share and a market cap of $39.88Bil. The stock has returned -37.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:SLB by 21,733,270 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 02/14/2023, SLB traded for a price of $56.66 per share and a market cap of $80.47Bil. The stock has returned 46.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-book ratio of 4.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 6,060,740 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 02/14/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $113.9925 per share and a market cap of $139.51Bil. The stock has returned 28.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 4,282,822 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.68.

On 02/14/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.77 per share and a market cap of $181.11Bil. The stock has returned 17.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.25, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 1,746,242 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 8,471,513. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.41.

On 02/14/2023, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $397.53 per share and a market cap of $60.68Bil. The stock has returned -34.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-book ratio of 6.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

