Steve Mandel recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Lone Pine Capital, a long/short equity money manager, which he started in 1997. Prior to founding LPC, Mr. Mandel was senior managing director and consumer analyst at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) Corporation (1990-1997), mass-market retailing analyst at Goldman, Sachs (1984-1990) and senior consultant at Mars and Company (1982-1984). Lone Pine Capital is named after a tree at his alma mater Dartmouth College that survived a lightning strike. Mandel previously worked at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) under Julian Robertson.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $10.48Bil. The top holdings were BBWI(8.30%), MSFT(8.00%), and AMZN(7.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,294,340-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 6.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.19 per share and a market cap of $87.33Bil. The stock has returned -32.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,221,479-share investment in NAS:ADSK. Previously, the stock had a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $200.68 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $226.36 per share and a market cap of $48.84Bil. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.99, a price-book ratio of 54.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.68 and a price-sales ratio of 10.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 2,913,821-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 3.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.18 per share and a market cap of $467.14Bil. The stock has returned -17.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,910,268 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $85.4401 per share and a market cap of $137.76Bil. The stock has returned -25.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 97.09, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,955,699 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 9,642,597. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/14/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,014.38Bil. The stock has returned -36.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

