FleishmanHillard Promotes Courtney Quaye to General Manager of its Chicago Office

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the promotion of Courtney Quaye to general manager of its Chicago office after an extensive internal and external search.

"Courtney has been an outstanding global client leader for a number of years, skillfully ensuring our clients are receiving the best ideas and work from the agency, while also ensuring our people have the resources they need to learn, grow and thrive," said J.J. Carter, FleishmanHillard global COO and president, Americas. "His combination of caring for our clients and our colleagues, along with a clear vision for the future of FleishmanHillard in Chicago will make him terrific in this role."

Quaye has been a part of the Chicago office since 2009, most recently leading the agency's PepsiCo work where he oversees partnerships with multiple brands. His expertise spans consumer, lifestyle, sports, DE&I and business communications. Quaye is also passionate about DE&I and is actively involved in driving efforts on the client, office and agency levels.

Prior to joining FleishmanHillard, Quaye played significant roles in building, reinforcing and maintaining the reputations for major brands across industries including food, personal care and sports, at agencies including Edelman and Weber Shandwick.

About FleishmanHillard
FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 75 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group 
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).  

favicon.png?sn=CG14708&sd=2023-02-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleishmanhillard-promotes-courtney-quaye-to-general-manager-of-its-chicago-office-301746694.html

SOURCE FleishmanHillard

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG14708&Transmission_Id=202302141415PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG14708&DateId=20230214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.