Chase Coleman recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Tiger Global Management, which was established in 2001. As one of the “tiger cubs” who learned from legendary investor Julian Robertson, the guru is known for his interest in small caps and technology stocks.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $8.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(15.45%), JD(15.00%), and META(11.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5,914,931 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 8,590,381. The trade had a 6.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/14/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,014.38Bil. The stock has returned -36.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,455,833 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 7,944,481. The trade had a 5.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/14/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.18 per share and a market cap of $467.14Bil. The stock has returned -17.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:DDOG by 4,809,031 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.12.

On 02/14/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $84.78 per share and a market cap of $26.92Bil. The stock has returned -48.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 516.47 and a price-sales ratio of 17.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 8,048,177 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.31.

On 02/14/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $52.015 per share and a market cap of $81.43Bil. The stock has returned -30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 565.38, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 17,211,345-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.02 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $25.465 per share and a market cap of $24.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -92.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

