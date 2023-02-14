Louis Moore Bacon recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1956) is an American hedge fund manager and trader who uses a global macro strategy to invest in the markets. Bacon is considered one of the top 100 traders of the 20th century. He is the manager of a leading New York City-based hedge fund, Moore Capital Management, which he founded in 1989.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 684 stocks valued at a total of $4.25Bil. The top holdings were TLT(12.36%), CRWD(2.14%), and XLE(1.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,182,662 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 6.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.95999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $85.42 per share and a market cap of $8.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.62.

The guru established a new position worth 5,357,848 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 4.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.46 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.365 per share and a market cap of $25.74Bil. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 4,965,010 shares in ARCA:FXI, giving the stock a 3.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.44 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $30.315 per share and a market cap of $5.92Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 1,295,701 shares. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.06.

On 02/14/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.84 per share and a market cap of $30.26Bil. The stock has returned -22.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 552,660-share investment in NAS:CRWD. Previously, the stock had a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.88 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $114.912 per share and a market cap of $26.93Bil. The stock has returned -36.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -746.82 and a price-sales ratio of 12.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

