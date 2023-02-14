Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mr. Barrow is Executive Director of Dallas based investment firm Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, the lead portfolio manager for the Vanguard Windsor II and Selected Value Funds. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS. For the 10-year period ended 3/31/2010, the Selected Value Funds averaged 9.33% a year, while the market had negative returns.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 284 stocks valued at a total of $26.63Bil. The top holdings were MRK(3.94%), APD(3.50%), and HES(2.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss’s top five trades of the quarter.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced their investment in NYSE:HES by 2,232,750 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.37.

On 02/14/2023, Hess Corp traded for a price of $147.41 per share and a market cap of $45.45Bil. The stock has returned 56.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced their investment in NYSE:IFF by 2,262,082 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31.

On 02/14/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $96.8 per share and a market cap of $24.68Bil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -319.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 466,434 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $406.45.

On 02/14/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $410.6 per share and a market cap of $122.01Bil. The stock has returned 6.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 1,649,591 shares of NYSE:APTV for a total holding of 4,057,451. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.05.

On 02/14/2023, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $121.61 per share and a market cap of $32.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 1,226,409 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 2,781,411. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.

On 02/14/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $132.19 per share and a market cap of $147.39Bil. The stock has returned -18.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.