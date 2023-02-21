The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE), today announced its year-end results for 2022, surpassing $12 million in donations to charitable organizations around the world and generating more than $2.3 million* in value through employee volunteerism. The Foundation drove impact through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives with a focus on creating safer cities and equitable, thriving communities.

“I feel immense pride in not only the Foundation’s commitment to its grant partners and beneficiaries, but in our employees who show up time and time again,” said Karem Perez, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. “It’s inspiring to see the impact the Foundation and our employees make by giving the best of themselves to help communities around the world.”

In 2022, the Motorola Solutions Foundation donated a total of $9.5 million through nearly 200 grants to charitable organizations across 23 countries. Half of the total was granted to programs focused on first responders, with $1.3 million issued to support families of fallen first responders, including bereavement retreats, educational scholarships and mental health resources for first responders and their families. The remaining half was awarded in strategic grants to support technology and engineering education programs and scholarships, cultivating the next generation of diverse engineers. More than half of the grants in this area supported women, while 75% supported people of color.

Motorola Solutions employees, equally passionate about the Foundation's mission, drove efforts to reach new records in 2022:

More than 75,000 hours volunteered, setting a new record with a 20% increase year-over-year and generating $2.25 million* in value for charitable organizations.

On Giving Tuesday, the Foundation provided all employees with $25 USD to donate to their charity of choice.

Through disaster relief grants, employee donations and Foundation matching, the Foundation and employees collectively donated nearly $500,000 to relief efforts such as the war in Ukraine and Hurricane Ian.

*Based on a study by Independent+Sector.

