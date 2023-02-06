PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces that further to its announcement of February 6, 2023, regarding the convention of its annual general and extraordinary meeting on March 13, 2023, an additional item has now been included on the meeting's agenda, as follows:

(1) Amending the Company's articles of association

It is proposed to approve amending the Company's articles of association, whereby the board of directors will have no more than eight directors, instead of ten directors, as provided in the current articles of association.

No other changes were made to the meeting's agenda and details.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice, the relevant voting card and a draft of the articles, with the proposed changes marked in track changes can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/

