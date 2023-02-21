NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Entergy Corporation:

At Entergy, giving back to the community doesn't begin and end with January 16 but continues throughout the year. Dr. King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Our employees respond through action. Last month, Entergy volunteers across Louisiana collaborated with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue committed to sponsor 200,000 meals at food banks and other organizations addressing hunger in Louisiana. Over 600 volunteers from all three organizations helped surpassed the 200,000 meals goal and address hunger in Louisiana.

Through Feeding Louisiana and The Pack Shack's "Feed the Funnel" program, volunteers packed the meals at a series of events in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a National Day of Service. These actions are a part of our commitment to a more inclusive company for our employees, customers, partners and the communities we serve.

"Volunteerism is an integral part of Entergy's mission," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility. "Our participation in volunteer events like the Day of Service is one of many reasons why Entergy has been honored the past seven years as one of 50 most community-minded corporations in the U.S. by the Points of Light Foundation."

The packing parties were full of excitement. The DJ set the tone at the Second Harvest Food Bank event in New Orleans. Volunteers were joined by special guests from the New Orleans Pelicans NBA team, the Pelicans dance team, the infamous "King Cake Baby" and Pelicans player Naji Marshall.

Volunteer events across Louisiana included:

250 volunteers packed 78,336 meals in Baton Rouge.

150 volunteers packed 50,010 meals in New Orleans.

125 volunteers packed 44,706 meals in Monroe.

30 volunteers packed 10,080 meals in Thibodaux.

30 volunteers packed 16,116 meals in Lafayette.

20 volunteers packed 10,260 meals in Lake Charles.

12 volunteers packed 4,822 meals in Shreveport.

Entergy volunteers honor the dream by addressing hunger across Louisiana

