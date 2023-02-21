Entergy Volunteers Honor the Dream by Addressing Hunger Across Louisiana

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Entergy Corporation:

At Entergy, giving back to the community doesn't begin and end with January 16 but continues throughout the year. Dr. King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Our employees respond through action. Last month, Entergy volunteers across Louisiana collaborated with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue committed to sponsor 200,000 meals at food banks and other organizations addressing hunger in Louisiana. Over 600 volunteers from all three organizations helped surpassed the 200,000 meals goal and address hunger in Louisiana.

Through Feeding Louisiana and The Pack Shack's "Feed the Funnel" program, volunteers packed the meals at a series of events in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a National Day of Service. These actions are a part of our commitment to a more inclusive company for our employees, customers, partners and the communities we serve.

"Volunteerism is an integral part of Entergy's mission," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility. "Our participation in volunteer events like the Day of Service is one of many reasons why Entergy has been honored the past seven years as one of 50 most community-minded corporations in the U.S. by the Points of Light Foundation."

The packing parties were full of excitement. The DJ set the tone at the Second Harvest Food Bank event in New Orleans. Volunteers were joined by special guests from the New Orleans Pelicans NBA team, the Pelicans dance team, the infamous "King Cake Baby" and Pelicans player Naji Marshall.

Volunteer events across Louisiana included:

  • 250 volunteers packed 78,336 meals in Baton Rouge.
  • 150 volunteers packed 50,010 meals in New Orleans.
  • 125 volunteers packed 44,706 meals in Monroe.
  • 30 volunteers packed 10,080 meals in Thibodaux.
  • 30 volunteers packed 16,116 meals in Lafayette.
  • 20 volunteers packed 10,260 meals in Lake Charles.
  • 12 volunteers packed 4,822 meals in Shreveport.
4465b45b-3b3d-4652-bfd8-c0eb86df3fe7.jpg

Entergy volunteers honor the dream by addressing hunger across Louisiana

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739356/Entergy-Volunteers-Honor-the-Dream-by-Addressing-Hunger-Across-Louisiana

img.ashx?id=739356

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.