Net Medical Announces Launch of Immunity Science(TM) Website and Online Store to Support and Promote Immune Health

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today the launch of its exciting new Immunity ScienceÔ online store providing immunity boosting supplements, vitamins and other products to help boost immune systems and promote immune health, www.immunityscience.store.image.jpeg

Net Medical President Rafael M. Rubio said, "Immunity Science is very excited to bring you our new product and supplement line to help boost immune systems. In 2020, the world changed in ways that confounded the experts and eroded trust in our institutions. We all learned fresh respect for the need for immune health and our own personal responsibility for it.

screenshot-2023-02-09-at-75912-am.png

"The body's immune system is designed to defend against illness. Medical experts advocate basic lifestyle steps such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, no smoking and a limited intake of alcohol. However, we now know that there is much more to immunity that we can support through lifestyle changes including supplementation, air filtration, testing and more.

"We call our product line Immunity ScienceÔ. It's Net Medical's important new lifestyle brand designed to fill the gap between one's way of life and their immune system by providing products that will boost and support immune health," Rubio said.

"The Immunity Science store features the Immune Defense Kit - designed as an entry point for the public to add supplementation, vitamins, testing and hygiene to their daily lifestyle.

"The online store offers delicious vitamin-packed gummies, jellybean vitamins, antigen tests and products to help enhance immunity. This includes products that align with our vision of a healthier future such as sugar free cough drops, the pain-relieving KailoÔ Patch, XlearÔNasal Spray to relieve nasal congestion and air purifiers from NuwaveÔ to protect the family from airborne viruses.

"We are following the cutting edge of scientific research and bringing education to the public along with product options to help mitigate risks to immunity in a post-pandemic world," Rubio said.

Check it out! www.immunityscience.store.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected]

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999. Net Medical operates Net Medical Labs, a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that is particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Immunity ScienceÔprovides immunity boosting supplements, vitamins and other products to help boost immune systems and promote immune health. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and its proprietary Telemed telemedicine platform. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press releasecontainsforward-looking statements within the meaning ofSection 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's currentexpectations about future events and can be identified by termssuch as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similarexpressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739373/Net-Medical-Announces-Launch-of-Immunity-ScienceTM-Website-and-Online-Store-to-Support-and-Promote-Immune-Health

img.ashx?id=739373

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.