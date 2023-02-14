Warren Buffett recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the most respected and successful investor in history, having been called "The Oracle of Omaha" for his impressive investing prowess. Buffett studied under the legendary Benjamin Graham at Columbia University; Graham had a major impact on Buffett's life and investment strategies. Buffett is Chairman of the miraculous Berkshire Hathaway, which he built from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $299.01Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(38.90%), BAC(11.19%), and CVX(9.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 51,768,156 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.34.

On 02/14/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $97.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $508.02Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 71,117,379 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.8.

On 02/14/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.13 per share and a market cap of $75.22Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BK by 37,141,011 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.89.

On 02/14/2023, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $51.71 per share and a market cap of $41.80Bil. The stock has returned -13.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 7,424,791 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/14/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $76.78 per share and a market cap of $60.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 399.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 2,383,547 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/14/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $172.32 per share and a market cap of $333.20Bil. The stock has returned 30.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.